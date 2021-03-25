Man arrested for marrying child in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba have arrested a man for marrying a 13-year-old standard seven learner.

The 34-year-old suspect has been identified as Friday Chione of Mlangeni Chione, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.

Malawi24 reported yesterday that the man, who owns a shop at Kasasire Trading Centre which is about 20 kilometres from Mzuzu City, had married a child and there were fears he had been raping her.

Mzuzu Police Station through Child Protection Unit and Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with Social Welfare yesterday went to Kasasire area and managed to arrest the suspect.

“Meantime the suspect is in police custody for further investigations,” Police said.

The suspect faces life imprisonment if proved that he had been raping the child.

Malawi has seen a rise in child marriages, defilement, and teenage pregnancies over the past year. The rise has been attributed to the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.