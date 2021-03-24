‘We gave you over 1 million votes’ – Chisi attacks Chakwera & Chilima

Umodzi Party President John Chisi says his party contributed over one million votes to the Tonse Alliance during the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

He made the claims in an interview broadcast on Tuesday evening on Rainbow Television.

According to Chisi, Umodzi Party could have amassed 5 million votes in the now nullified 2019 presidential but the elections were rigged against the party.

He then claimed that the party contributed about 50 percent of the 2.8 million votes which propelled President Lazarus Chakwera to the presidency in 2020.

“Probably half of the votes came from Umodzi Party,” said Chisi.

He also attacked Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima for dumping Umodzi Party’s manifesto following Tonse’s win in the elections.

According to Chisi, one of Umodzi’s promises was that tents should be provided to every primary school for construction of secondary school so that children should be able to continue with education.

“What we want as Umodzi Party is that every child should go to school so that people’s lives should change but this cannot happen because of what the government is doing,” said Chisi.

On the promised one million jobs, Chisi said Government should set up a Ministry of Industrialization to promote creation of jobs.

Challenged that his party is part of the nine-party Tonse Alliance, Chisi said Umodzi is not on the administrative side.

“The ones who discuss issues are Chakwera and Chilima. We are on the lower rung of the ladder,” said Chisi.