Sudan match is final to us – Mzava

Flames’ captain Limbikani Mzava says the team will treat today’s must win 2022 AFCON qualifier against South Sudan as a Cup final.

Mzava has returned to the Flames for the first since September 2018 and coach Meck Mwase has given him back the arm-band.

The AmaZulu defender said he is excited to be back with the team and the Sudan match will determine Flames’ destiny in the campaign.

“I was too excited when the coach called me for these assignments. It’s good to be back and looking forward to the game tomorrow.

“The result will decide if we will remain in contention to qualify for AFCON going into the last qualifying match against Uganda on Monday. So, this is a final or to say a do or die match for us.

“Yes, I will be the leader tomorrow but we are all leaders and captains here. Everybody knows the importance of this match and how important it is for us to be lifting each other,” he said.

He added that the players are not under pressure to deliver but will stay focused to get the three points.

“We have not done well in the past matches but we have an opportunity to make things right and we will do our best to get the needed result,” he said.

Mwase said Mzava has always been captain of the team but was just absent.

“He is our leader and he was just not around. The players who were leading the team in his absence and the whole team are happy to welcome him back,” said Mwase.

In his absence in the past two and half years, John Lanjesi and John Banda were the stand -in captains.

Malawi must win the two matches if they are to qualify for the 2022 AFCON. The Flames are third in Group B with four points, four behind leaders Burkina Faso and three behind second-placed Uganda. South Sudan are bottom placed with just three points.

Source: FAM