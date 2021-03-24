Man aged 50 marries 13-year-old child in Mzimba

A 50-year-old man has been raping a child aged 13 in Mzimba.

According to a whistleblower, the man identified Aman has been living with the child as his wife. The source said today that it is four weeks since the child sexual abuse was reported to him.

He added that the man owns a shop at Kasasire Trading Centre in Group Village Head Mlangeni Chione, which is about 20 kilometres from Mzuzu City.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to police who have promised to make a follow up today.

Marrying a child under the age of 18 is illegal in Malawi. Perpetrators are usually charged with defilement which attracts life imprisonment.

The closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been mentioned as a cause of a rise in child marriages, defilement, and teenage pregnancies over the past year