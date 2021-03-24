Hyphen is the undisputed king – Gwamba

Gwamba has crowned Hyphen (Young Kay) as the best hiphop artist in Malawi over the likes of Phyzix, Third Eye, Dare Devils, Martse and Tay Grin the Nyau King

In a social media post, the Zizakhala better hit maker has saluted the Zipepese star, saying Young Kay is the best Malawi has ever produced.

“To me, Hyphen is the greatest Malawian rapper of all time and I know so many people feel the same way,” reads part of his post

As a way of celebrating Hyphen (formerly Young Kay), Gwamba plans to raise half a million towards his forthcoming virtual show.

“So tonight, on my Twitter account, we are raising K500, 000 towards this concert.”

The Blantyre based rapper is expected to perform at a virtual event dubbed, Hyphen Appreciation Concert on 3rd April.