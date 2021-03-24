Gender ministry intensifies efforts to ensure early support for children with disability

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare say it has set initiatives to identify children with disabilities at a tender age so that the children can be receiving the support they may need on time.

Minister responsible Patricia Kaliati told Malawi24 that when a child is recognised to have the disabilities at an early stage most of the times it becomes easy to treat the child and sometimes she or he may respond to the treatment to the extent that the child does not have disability.

She added that the ministry is also championing construction of infrastructure that is friendly for persons with disabilities.

“We have done that in ECDs, even the toilet set up is also are disability friendly. We are very much focusing on the children with disabilities and we have nutrition program,” she explained.

She further said that that the ministry has selected 10 districts where Early Childhood Development (ECDs) will be constructed with support from World Bank where each district will have 15 ECDs.

On the issue of streets kids, Kaliati said that they are removing the street kids from the streets and putting them in rehabilitation centres.

She identified one of the centres as Mwalabo centre where children have access to education.

Kaliati, however, warned parents against sending children to the streets to beg saying such parents will be arrested.