FAM confused with Flames win: Says South Sudan 1, Malawi 0

Malawi National Football Team’s win over South Sudan has confused the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The Malawi football governing body was covering today’s game on its Facebook Page. Flames won 1-0 through a second half goal which came when Gerald Phiri Jnr’s corner kick was deflected into the net.

However, FAM posted ‘Sudan 1 Malawi 0’ at the end of the match.

The post has since been deleted but some Malawians have argued that the win may have confused FAM since Flames victories are rare.

Today’s win is Malawi’s first away victory in 13 years.

The Flames are still third in their African Cup of Nations qualification group with seven points. Leaders Burkina Faso have nine points, seconded by Uganda with eight points.

The Flames play Uganda in their last game of the qualification round on Monday and a win will see the Malawi National Team qualifying for the AFCON tournament.