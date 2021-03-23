One stop border project starts at Mwanza border

The Malawi Government has kick started the MK3.1 billion one stop border project at Mwanza border formality.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border publicist Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said one key reasons for the establishment of this one stop border post along transport corridors, is to expedite the movements of goods and the travelling community.

Zulu told this publication that the project which has been awarded to China Geo-Engeneering company with SAI Consulting Engineering Limited as the consultant, has been funded by the World Bank through Roads Authority.

He added that after completing the project, Mwanza border officials and their Mozambican counterparts at Zobue border will be operating under one roof which will in the end improve timely clearance of goods and people.

“In an effort to improve service delivery and unnecessary delays at our country’s land borders, the government of Malawi have kick started one stop border project at Mwanza border Post.

“One stop border as a trade facilitation tool which is applied at the border, its concept promotes a coordinated and integrated approach to trade facilitation through movement of people and it also improves security along the border lines,” said Zulu.

Meanwhile, travellers passing through Mwanza border who are bringing essential services in the wake of Covid-19 global health crisis, have already hailed the project claiming upon completion it will be key for efficient and effective operation of border formalities.

The project which started on March 7th 2021 has been given a period of 12 months and it is expected to be completed by March 06th, 2022.