Nya Uyu breaks up with Zambian hubby

…Stunt angers Malawians

Comedian Nya Uyu has angered Malawians following revelations that she is not romantically involved with her Zambian counterpart Ken Dumbo.

According to reports, the two staged the love relationship in order to win fans from each other’s country.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dumbo announced that their relationship was fake.

“As entertainers, ours is to provide Entertainment to our followers and so we can only say sorry to those that invested emotions in this whole episodes of ” Keeping Up With The Nya Dumbo’s” it was purely as it was entertainment for your eyes as we continue battling with covid-19,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, some Malawians have threatened to stop following the two comic figures for fooling them.

“Am disliking their respective pages,” commented an angry fan in the name of Dean Gabriel Chilumpha.

Social media influencer Gerald Kampanikiza wrote, “Ndisaname ndakwiya kwambiri (To be honest am livid) jokes must have limitations. Was it movie casting or things have fallen apart?”

“They should have used a different to bring people of Zambia and Malawi together. Honestly they have failed the two nations and they don’t deserve any support,” said Lloyd Chauwa.

Dumbo `proposed` to Nya Uyu whose real name is Felistus Ngwira on Valentine’s day, 14th February. Their followers admired their relationship and were looking forward to their colourful wedding ceremony.