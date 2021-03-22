Teacher arrested for raping child

A 38-year-old Primary School teacher has been arrested in Mulanje for raping a 12-year-old learner.

The suspect has been identified as Isaac Mussah who is also a boarding master at his school.

According to Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira, the girl has told police that on March 18 in the evening she drew a picture resembling one of the pupils at the school

Following this, the suspect called her to the staff room to advise her on how to improve the drawing.

In the room, the suspect undressed the girl and raped her. Other students observed from a distance since the lights were on.

When school management learnt about this, they informed the victim’s father who later reported to police.

The teacher was arrested over the weekend and will appear in court soon to answer a charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

Mussah comes from Malonje village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba district.