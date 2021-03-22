MCP candidate in Chikwawa East promises road, police unit

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa East has mentioned the construction of a police unit and construction of Thabwa-Livunzu-Fatima road as his development priorities for the area if he gets elected in the March 30 by-election.

The candidate Foster Thiphiwa was speaking when he conducted whistle stop tours at Kasokeza and Bodza Primary School ground on Sunday.

Thiphiwa also promised the construction of additional health facilities, school blocks and boreholes in the area.

The elections in Chikwawa East will be conducted after the Courts nullified the 2019 parliamentary results for the area.

On his part, Kondi Msungama who is the MCP campaign team leader for the by-elections in Chikwawa said Thiphiwa never lost during the 2019 tripartite elections but that his victory was taken away from him due to a number of widespread irregularities that were identified during the elections.

He added that the party is grateful to the judiciary for vindicating its stand by ordering a re-run in the area.

Msungama who was accompanied by other MCP Executive Members namely Ceaser Fachi and Charles Joshi during the whistle stops, therefore called on people in the area to vote for Thiphiwa saying he has got an advantage to develop the area since he is now standing on the ruling party’s ticket.

“As a party we feel vindicated with the court’s decision which has ordered a re-run in this area. This is what we have been saying all along. Our candidate should have won those elections but his victory was taken away from him. Now that the courts have set the record straight on how the upcoming by-elections should be handled, we are very optimistic that our candidate shall carry the day.

“My message to the people of this area is simple, the courts have done their part, it’s now your turn to make things right. If you want development, the MCP candidate, Foster Thiphiwa is here, vote for him on the 31 st of March,” said Msungama.

Thiphiwa who came third in the 2019 court’s annulled Tripartite elections is battling out with former Parliamentarian for the area, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa of UDF and his DPP counterpart Ginnford Maulidi.

Thiphiwa first competed as an MP for Chikwawa East Constituency in 2009. He then stood as an independent candidate in 2014 before competing on an MCP ticket during the 2019 Tripartite elections.

Other candidates competing for Chikwawa East constituency are Fyson Dancan Manjini of UTM and Phoebe Mtembenuzeni, independent.

Candidates who competed in the 2019 Tripartite elections and were to compete in the court’s sanctioned by-elections in Chikwawa but have since withdrawn from the race include former Parliamentarian for the area Ragson Kamunda Chirwa and People’s Party (PP) candidate for the area, Harrison Phiri who are now supporting DPP and MCP candidates respectively. Finason Brown Thenguro, an independent candidate for the area has also pulled out from the race.

MEC is scheduled to conduct by elections in the country’s seven constituencies and two wards on the 30th of March 2021.