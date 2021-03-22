Malawi’s Chakwera in Tanzania

President Lazarus Chakwera is in Tanzania to pay last respects to Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli who died last week.

The Malawi leader is expected to honour late president Magufuli at a funeral ceremony at Jamhuri Stadium in Tanzania’s capital Dodoma.

Speaking before departure at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, Chakwera said Magufuli was a visionary leader with whom he shared transformative plans for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

During the trip, the president is together with first lady Madam Monica Chakwera and two other government officials. Chakwera and the First Lady are expected to return to Malawi today, in the evening hours.

Magufuli died of heart disease on March 17. On Saturday and Sunday, Dar es Salaam residents paid their last respects to Magufuli and the body was take to Dodoma yesterday.

The body will later be flown to Zanzibar and then Mwanza city where residents will also pay their last respects.

Magufuli will be buried on Friday at his home in Chato after requiem mass at Chato Catholic Parish.