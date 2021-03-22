African SportsWomen Find Creative Ways to Play Their Sports and Earn an Income

Women in sports are finally finding it possible to earn a huge salary from a young age. However, for African women, they still have to get an alternative source of income to be able to take care of their needs well. For many players, moving overseas is usually regarded as a ticket to financial freedom. Others can also try their luck on a top online casino ( คาสิโนออนไลน์ ) like the JackpotCity Casino to earn extra cash. Their male counterparts usually enjoy better salaries from a young age in their careers.

Even in high-profile skilled leagues, female athletes, for instance, the Nationwide Ladies’ Soccer League in the US, fringe players get a base salary of 20000 USD a season. On the other hand, their male counterparts in the MLS earn upwards of 350000 USD.

Therefore, African women, whose desire is to play at the top level, must have innovative funding approaches.

Owning a club

South Africa’s most capped footballer Janine van Wyk’s solution to playing regular football was to start her own football club. She launched JVW FC at a time when the women’s league in her country was not established.

Besides that, she has been the captain of Banyana Banyana since 2013, gone to the Olympics twice, FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, and AFCON Finals. However, she got her first professional break at the Houston Dash in the US in 2017. At that time, she was almost 30 years old.

Coaching

Nigerian football star Mercy Akide-Udoh decided to take the academic path. She received a scholarship to go to Milligan College based in Tennessee to study. After an excellent performance for the Super Falcons at the 1999 World Cup, she moved to the US.

She played for San Diego Spirit in the first professional women’s soccer league WUSA. After retiring from playing, she moved into coaching. At the moment, she presides over Regent University Women. She is also the assistant team’s director of Steel United.

However, Akide-Udo claims that Nigeria has invested considerably in women’s football. She also revealed that during her career as a player, she never needed an extra job. Most of the clubs in the country are owned by the government that invests in them. But, you cannot compare the salary they receive to that other professionals in top leagues are receiving.

Prison Guard

Zimbabwe netball captain Felisitus Kwangwa is a former Correctional Queens star. She signed for Surrey Storm in the UK for the 2021 season. Moreover, Kwangwa was a corrections officer in Zimbabwe. However, most of her income came from netball.

The income allowed her to concentrate more on netball than on her duties as a corrections officer.

Practicing Law

Babalwa Latsha has worked hard against all odds to make her name in South Africa’s women’s rugby. Latsha earned her LLB degree in 2019 from the University of Western Cape. She signed her first professional rugby contract with SD Eibar Femenino the following year.

Latsha has to perfectly balance her newfound career and continue pursuing her legal studies. However, she is now focused on preparing for the World Cup.

Final Thoughts

African women have found a creative way of balancing sports and their careers. This has helped them solve the issue of limited financial opportunities in their sports endeavors. However, if an African woman wants to play sports alone, they might have to move overseas to get better pay.