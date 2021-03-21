MEC encourages people to vote in by-election

By Temwa Mhone

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has intensified awareness campaigns for Chitakale Ward by-election in Mulanje to be conducted on March 30.

The commission has been reminding people to cast their votes on the day in order to fill a vacant position of councillor following the death of Owen Kampira on January 8 2021, who was elected in 2019.

In an interview during the exercise over the weekend, MEC senior civic and voter education officer, Christina Kumwenda, said they are leaving no stone unturned to encourage people to vote.

“We are popularising the event because it is the democratic right for the people to choose a leader. We want all eligible and registered voters to come out in large numbers on March 30,” said Kumwenda.

One of the registered voters in Mbewa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mabuka, Lucy Nkhuna, promised to cast her vote on the day.

“I look forward to the day and MEC should keep reminding us through the loudhailers,” she said.