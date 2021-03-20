Chakwera to attend Magufuli funeral

President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to Tanzania to attend the state funeral of Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced this in a statement dated March 19, saying details about the presidential engagement will be announced later.

Magufuli who was president of Tanzania died of heart disease on March 18 at the age of 61. He will be buried on March 25 at his ancestral home in Chato after a church service at Chato Catholic Church.

Chakwera on Thursday said Magufuli’s death is an incalculable loss to the African continent.

“President Magufuli was a towering symbol of Africa’s economic resurgence.

“As Malawi joins Tanzania in mourning this loss over the next 14 days, we pray for uncommon strength and fortitude for the people of Tanzania and their government as they forge ahead together in the spirit of unity and in a manner that maintains peace and stability,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in yesterday as Tanzania’s president. Suluhu who was vice president under Magufuli has become Tanzania’s first female leader. She will serve the remainder of Magufuli’s term which ends in 2025.