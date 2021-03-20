12,000 people to receive AstraZeneca vaccine in Thyolo

Thyolo District Hospital on Friday launched the district’s Covid-19 vaccination exercise which is targeting 12,000 people in the first phase.

Speaking after the launch at the hospital the Acting Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr. Dennis Solomon said out of 12, 000 people who are targeted to receive Astrazeneca vaccine, 7,000 are health workers while the remaining 5000 are other front line workers such as police officers, prison warders and immigration officers.

Solomon further described the launching ceremony as one way of showcasing that health workers in the district have welcomed the vaccine.

“We thought it wise to have this ceremony at a district level just to portray that health workers here in Thyolo are ready to be vaccinated. And we have done this also to clear out some myths behind this Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Currently in the first phase we will not vaccinate all the people for we have been given limited population, specifically health workers and other front line service providers. Today we have started then we will reach health facilities and this exercise will run for one week,” said Solomon.

He then urged chiefs, leaders and all the individuals who were present during the launch to spread good news to their localitiess so as to clear out negative thoughts of communities towards Astrazeneca vaccine.

In his remarks, Thyolo district council chair, councilor Sandram Maulana who graced the ceremony, said as a council they are ready also to receive Astazeneca vaccine and encouraged people to go in numbers to receive the vaccine when their turn reach.

Upon declaring the launch of Astrazeneca vaccination, the acting District commissioner Arnold Jumbe led the gathering to receive the vaccine followed by Director of Health and Social Services and police and prison officer in charges.

Present during the launch were also four Malawians of Indian origin who got vaccinated as well led by Rolf Patel who was the minister of Energy and Mining during United Democratic Front (UDF) regime.