Pragmatic Play Enters South African Market With Major Content Deal

Globally renowned gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has dived headfirst into the South African market by partnering with local company CDP Gaming Technologies.

The deal will see Pragmatic Play provide its gaming content to CDP, which will then create multiple new verticals within the iGaming brand Yesplay.

The B2B partnership allows CDP to resell Pragmatic Play products in South Africa. The content provider will debut with a bang by opening up its live casino offering throughout the country.

This is massive news because Pragmatic Play’s live casino offering is one of the most popular of those available in the iGaming industry worldwide. The company’s games are so popular that many online casino sites in South Africa , such as Play Million Casino, already feature some of its games.

The company then plans to launch its slots and virtual sports games soon afterwards. You should expect to see plenty more of Pragmatic Play’s games around the South African iGaming industry now that it has an official local content reseller in the shape of CDP.

“We are thrilled to partner with CDP Gaming Technologies, a leading Licensed Betting Platform provider in South Africa, to be a distributor of our products in the country,” said Pragmatic Play African Business Development Manager Solomon Godwin.

“Through this partnership, South African gaming enthusiasts will have access to all of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning and innovative Live Dealer games and we are excited to make our debut in the market.”

This is the second major partnership deal Pragmatic Play has signed within the last six months after it penned a similar deal with Malta-based operator Casumo towards the end of 2020.

The two deals are similar but not entirely the same. Where CDP was interested in the entire portfolio, Casumo specifically wanted access to traditional casino games such as Roulette Azure, Blackjack Azure, and Mega Wheel and benefiting from Pragmatic’s in-game promotional tools called Enhance to increase player retention and engagement.

CDP Gaming Technologies is one of South Africa’s leading gaming software solutions providers. It has been in operation and offering out-of-the-box sports betting and gaming solutions to local and international bookmakers since 2013. The company’s commitment to cloud-based technologies gives them a unique edge that sets them apart from the competition.

On the other hand, Pragmatic Play is headquartered in Gibraltar. It is one of the world’s leading content providers for the iGaming industry, whose sole aim is to provide the most engaging experience for gamers that use its products on mobile and desktop. It has built up its strong reputation in the industry by having a long and storied track record of reliability and over-delivering on clients’ promises.

The partnership between the two companies will give CDP a massive edge in terms of the content it can provide its customers compared to the competition, while also giving Pragmatic Play a vital in-road into the all-important fast-growing South Africa iGaming market.

“Pragmatic Play is the latest provider to enter the South African market in partnership with CDP Gaming Technologies and we are extremely happy to be the first operator to offer their content to South African players. CDP and Pragmatic Play will strive to bring great innovative and award-winning games to the thriving gambling industry in South Africa,” said CDP Gaming Technologies Director and Co-Owner Tebogo Makamo.

The iGaming market in South Africa is growing at a rapid pace. By the middle of 2020, it had become the second-largest market in Africa, behind only Egypt, which is being driven mainly by the significant uptake of mobile phones in the country. With technology being too expensive for many households to own their computer at home, most South Africans access the internet using their phones.