Revealed: MCP youth wing trained as armed Police

…MCP says it’s a security matter

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) refused to comment on a parliamentary report that its youth wing is undergoing armed training at the Mtakataka Police Training School by insisting that the issue will compromise national security.

The revelation was made yesterday during President Lazarus Chakwera’s question time in Parliament when opposition parliamentarian George Chaponda demanded answers from the president as to why the Malawi police was training MCP youth wing in armed tactics as police officers.

The president was, however, gagged by member of his cabinet Richard Chimwendo Banda who is the Minister of Homeland and Security.

Standing on point order, Chimwendo said the president must not to answer the question as it borders on national security. Ironically, Chakwera was voted on promise of transparency and accountability.

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara who is also a senior member of the ruling party sided with the Homeland Minister.

As of today, details on the issue remains scanty.