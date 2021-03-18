Nyamilandu eyes Afcon, World Cup

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu says his focus now is on the Malawi National Football Team to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament which will be staged in Qatar.

Nyamilandu made the remarks on Monday after arriving from Morocco where he failed to retain his FIFA Council member seat following a 43-8 defeat to the Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick.

Nyamilandu says since he is now out of the FIFA job, it’s now time to raise the bar further by ensuring that the Flames qualify for the two tournaments next year.

“I have an agenda where I have lost, we have to raise the bar and that’s what I promised Malawians when I was put into the office. We will raise the bar and one of the issues is to ensure that Malawi qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and African Cup of Nations. We have two games remaining in the Afcon and we will pay attention so that we win and qualify but most importantly, we need to restart our football in this country,” he told reporters.

To achieve what Nyamilandu is dreaming, Malawi must beat South Sudan and Uganda next week.

The Flames, who are currently in Ethiopia where they lost 4-0 on Wednesday during an international friendly match, will play South Sudan on Wednesday next week before hosting the Cranes of Uganda five days later.

When the Afcon mission is complete, Meck Mwase’s men will turn their attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by playing Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Mozambique.

The last time Malawi qualified for Afcon was in 2010.