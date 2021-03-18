Magufuli was a symbol of Africa’s economic resurgence – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Tanzanian leader John Pombe Magufuli was a symbol of Africa’s economic resurgence.

In a statement this morning, Chakwera said he has learnt the news of Magufuli’s death with shock and sadness.

“President Magufuli was a towering symbol of Africa’s economic resurgence, and his passing is an incalculable loss to the continent.

“As Malawi joins Tanzania in mourning this loss over the next 14 days, we pray for uncommon strength and fortitude for the people of Tanzania and their government as they forge ahead together in the spirit of unity and in a manner that maintains peace and stability,” said Chakwera.

He added that his government is ready to provide any support to the Tanzania Government at this time

Former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has also paid tribute to Magufuli.

“Africa has lost a true son and a man of integrity. Gertrude and I mourn with the United Republic of Tanzania. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mutharika.

Magufuli died of heart disease yesterday at the age of 61. He was first elected as Tanzanian leader in 2015 and was re-elected during presidential elections last year.

In tributes on social media, people have praised Magufuli for infrastructure projects, such as major highways, a railway and commercial hub, implemented under his rule.