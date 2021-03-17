DPP members urged to be united

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members have been urged its to remain united for the wellbeing of the party

One of the people who have shown interest to contest as a presidential candidate come 2025 Dr Dalitso Kabambe said this in a meeting in Nsanje.

Kabambe said despite existence of many camps in the party, they need to be one so as to keep the party strong in readiness for the 2025 elections.

“I am here to campaign for honourable Francis Kasaila so that he should retain his seat as member of parliament for Nsanje central constituency, and as we know that we are coming from the 2020 presidential polls where our president lost, our focus together with the president is to rebuild the party from the grassroots in preparation for the next elections in 2025, though there are camps but at the end we are one as DPP,” said Dr Kabambe.

He then encouraged people to vote for Kasaila so as to continue developing their area.

Dr Kabambe said among others Kasaila introduced two irrigation schemes in his area, constructed school blocks at Nanjiwa community day secondary School, and paid school fees for 3000 students who among others have finished their secondary education.

In his speech Kasaila said people have a chance to vote for who they want to be their next MP come March 30, 2021.

“I am challenging the people to choose who they want, but I am also telling them that they will never find a person who will develop their area the way I have done in my two terms in office as an MP for this area, so the choice is theirs” said Kasaila.

Francis Kasaila joined DPP in 2008 and has served as a member of parliament for Nsanje central constituency for eleven years.

Nsanje central constituency as well as North will have a by-election after the Court ordered that there were some irregularities in the 2019 elections.