Chaponda claims MCP youth getting firearm training at Mtakataka Police

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament Dr George Chaponda has claimed that 75 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth are undergoing firearm training at Mtakataka Police Training School.

He made the remarks in Parliament today when President Chakwera went to the National Assembly to answer questions.

Chaponda who is legislator for Mulanje South West asked if the training is in line with Chakwera’s promise to introduce National Youth Service and empower the youth.

Before President Chakwera responded to the question from Honourable Chaponda, Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, stood on a point of correction to tell the House that the issue of training security personnel was “matter of state security” and Parliament’s standing orders do not allow the House to discuss such matters.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara then agreed with Chimwendo Banda and objected to Chaponda proceeding with his question.

President Chakwera was in Parliament for the second time since his election to take questions from parliamentarians.

Among other issues tackle during the session included Chakwera’s campaign promises, economic development and peace during elections.