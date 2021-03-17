Bushiri prepares for ‘exams’: Set to defend his thesis

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday revealed that he will be defending his thesis as details remain sketchy.

Bushiri who also owns a University did not divulge more details about the university he has been attending or the programme he is studying.

He, however, asked for best wishes from his Facebook followers

“Wish me well as I prepare to defend my Thesis on Assessing the Utilization of the Planning Model and Principles of Business Management,” he posted on his Facebook page.

He added by encouraging his followers to never give up in spite of the situations they may be facing.

He said: “Be encouraged. I am doing it in my present situation, you can do it too.”

Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri have been in Malawi since November last year following their escape from South Africa.

The two are currently fighting their extradition to South Africa where they were charged with money laundering and fraud.