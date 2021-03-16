Primary school teacher arrested for stabbing ex-wife

By Michael Chiotcha

A 27-year-old primary school teacher is in police custody in Mangochi for stabbing his ex-wife with a knife.

The man, identified as Dickson Lanjesi, will appear before court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

According to Mangochi police station deputy spokesperson, Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the incident occurred on 12 March this year, at Issah village, Traditional Authority Namabvi in Mangochi

“Investigations have revealed that the couple divorced in December 2020” said Daudi.

She said, the divorce did not go well with the husband, who was sending intimidating messages to the victim, who is also a teacher at Mtengedza primary school.

Earlier this month, the two were counseled at Mangochi police victim support unit, for the same after the victim lodged a complaint, whereby the suspect promised to change.

“On the said date, the suspect visited his ex-wife and immediately produced a knife and stabbed her on the neck and run away,” Daudi said.

The victim was rushed to Mangochi district hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Lanjesi comes from Chimpini village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.