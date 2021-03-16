Devotion: You focus unto Jesus and His Word

Psalms 34:5 “Those who look to God will shine; their faces are never ashamed”

Few days ago we looked at the future of this world and how saints are going to shine in the midst of calamities.

One of the secrets to your shining is your focus. Whatever you focus much on, you turn unto the same image. If you focus much on problems in the world you turn unto the same. That is why when you look at some people’s faces, you can see problems written all over their faces. They don’t need to tell you anything. You can read them yourself.

Therefore, focus on Jesus and His Word and will shine and never be ashamed. 2Corinthians 3:18 “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.’ The Word of God is light. The Word shines. That is why you will shine when you focus on the Word. Psalm 119:105 “Your word is a lamp to my feet, and a light for my path.

” Hebrews 12 tells us to get rid of every weight and sin and set your eyes on Jesus. Focus on Him and His Word. Heb 12:1-2 ” Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, we must get rid of every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and run with endurance the race set out for us, keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith.” Every time you focus on Jesus, the Word, you maintain your faith.

If you take your eyes away from Him and start focusing on your surroundings or problems, you sink in your faith. Matthew 14:29-30 ” So he said, “Come.” Peter got out of the boat, walked on the water, and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the strong wind, he became afraid. And starting to sink, he cried out, “Lord, save me!

” You can sink in your Christian life, studies, job, family, church, ministry or anything if you take your eyes off Jesus. Many people are sinking today because they have taken their eyes off away from Jesus and have started focusing on surrounding problems.

Prayer (pray it aloud) Dear Father because of your Word. I maintain my eyes on the Jesus and His Word and I refuse to be dictated by the surrounding situations. I will never lose my focus on Him. In Jesus Name. Amen.

