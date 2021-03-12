Thocco Katimba goes hip hop: plans to join Phyzix freestyle challenge

Celebrated gospel artist Thocco ‘Anaphi’ Katimba has expressed his interest to join the bandwagon of rappers who are participating in Phyzix’s Flaws Freestyle Challenge.

In a social media post, Anaphi has joked about his current financial challenges which are giving him the temptation to join the competition.

“Komatu maluzi amenewa pena ngati tingolowa nawo 100 pin freestyle competition ya flaws, (Am so broke that am contemplating about joining the Flaws Freestyle Challenge,) reads his post in partial.

In reaction to the post, some of Katimba’s followers have encouraged him to participate in the competition.

“Join, it’s just part of entertainment,” commented Mwanalomba Makoni.

Isaac Sizalande has also encouraged the singer to join. He says the gospel artist sounds like Nigerian female musician called Simi thus he will add the missing taste to the competition.

The challenge is a brainchild of award winning hip hop artist Phyzix. It requires musicians to drop verses on the same hip beat.