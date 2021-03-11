‘Do as I say’: Chakwera disregards Covid-19 guidelines

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera disregarded Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing when he received the vaccine for the Coronavirus disease.

The president who got the first jab in Zomba today was crowded with several members of his entourage, photographers looking to get a shot of the president and participants at the rollout launch event.

Ironically, in his speech at the launch Chakwera spoke about the importance of watching distance, wearing masks and washing hands in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a photo of Rwanda President Paul Kagame getting his jab has been trending on social media in Malawi.

In the picture, Kagame and the First Lady of Rwanda are seen sitting about a metre apart as they get vaccinated and there was no crowd surrounding the two.

Malawi has launched its vaccination programme today after Malawi received 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Covid-19 vaccine via the COVAX Facility,