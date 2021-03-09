M’bwana appointed TNM CEO

TNM has confirmed the appointment of Arnold Kweyani Mbwana as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

M’bwana had been serving as acting CEO since November last year following the resignation of Michiel Buitelaar.

M’bwana joined TNM Plc in 2011 and has served as TNM’s Chief Audit and Risk Officer, Chief Finance Officer and as Acting Chief Executive Officer. His new role is effective March 1 this year.

“[He] has been central to TNM’s growth over the past ten years,” said Dr. George Partridge, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We wish him all the best as he takes on this new challenge.”

M’bwana is a Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree from the University of Malawi. He also completed the International Executive Development Programme (IEDP) under Wits Business School and London Business School.