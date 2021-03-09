Driver escapes after killing cyclist in Mangochi

By Michael Chiotcha

A-26-year-old man identified as Edward Malefula has died after being hit by a vehicle at Nyambi village along Bakili Muluzi Highway in Mangochi.

The driver abandoned the vehicle after the accident and has not yet been identified.

According to Mangochi police station deputy spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the culprit was driving Toyota saloon, registration number SA 4832 from the direction of Namwera heading to Mangochi Boma.

Upon arrival at the said place due to over-speeding, he lost control of the motor vehicle after he failed to negotiate a curve and went to the extreme offside of the road where he hit two pedal cyclists who were cycling from the opposite direction.

“Following the impact, Malefula sustained severe spine injury and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Majuni Health Centre”, said Daudi.

The other cyclist sustained multiple cut wounds on both legs and arms and is being treated at the same hospital.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene without rendering any assistance to the victims. In the meantime, police are hunting for the driver.