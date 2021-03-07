Extravagant: Tonse wastes millions on watches

The Tonse administration has allegedly spent more than K200 million on customized sets of wristwatches for cabinet ministers, presidential aides and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) sympathizers.

According to reports, government has procured customized CVstos wristwatches worth K200 million for officials in the Tonse Alliance administration.

The watches contain the Malawi Government coat of arms and have been procured, reportedly, through a contract given to one of the cabinet ministers.

The Tonse Alliance led by President Lazarus Chakwera came into power in June last year with a promise to fight corruption and end mismanagement of government funds.

However, the Government has already been hit by a corruption scandal relating to Covid-19 fund as reports show that a huge chunk of K6.2 billion meant for the fight against the pandemic was looted.

The plunder of the public funds happened between August and January this year as hospitals lacked essential equipment to ably fight the pandemic.