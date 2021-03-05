Mkwate sold at more than Malawi Super League prize money

TNM Super League winners receive MK15 million after playing thirty games but Nyasa Big Bullets have made more than the championship prize money by selling Mike Mkwate to Polokwane FC for MK18 million.

Through one of the daily papers, the team’s Chief Executive Officer Escort Chinula has disclosed that the 23-year old Central Attacking Midfielder joined the Glad Africa championship side for MK18 million by signing a two-and-a-half deal.

“We have indeed sold Mkwate at MK18 million. That is all I can say for now. I am not in a position to disclose more,” he was quoted.

The development means it’s more valuable to sell players than participating in a competition where more than half a billion is spent by a club only for the winner to get MK15 million by the end of the season.

As it is, Bullets will be able to recover some of their millions through the selling of players, with news now coming out that three more players will be out of the club.

It has been reported that Precious Sambani, Chimwemwe Idana and Hassan Kajoke are all bound for foreign moves before the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Within a period of four days, Bullets made headlines in the local media after sending Peter Banda to FC Sheriff of Moldova on loan and reaching a permanent deal for Mkwate who awaits transfer clearance from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

However, the more they sell, the more they are reducing their chances of defending the championship they won in the previous season.

The Super League giants need to replace Mkwate and Banda.

However, it is very likely that the club’s hierarchy will prefer sending more players abroad than spending millions on the elite league which will bring on table MK15 million, 60% of which goes to the players.