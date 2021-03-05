Man slapped with 14-year sentence for raping niece

By Michael Chiotcha

A 35-year-old man identified as John Chinkango has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in Balaka for raping his niece.

Balaka First Grade Magistrate’s Court handed out the sentence on Thursday.

According to Balaka police station, deputy Spokesperson, Sergeant Precious Makuta, the court heard through Sub Inspector Mercy Chande that the accused is an uncle to the victim, and has been doing the act since the month of September last year, at Chakanza village, when his wife was away.

Chande said the victim was issued with a medical report form for examination at Balaka district Hospital where defilement and pregnancy was confirmed.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him but was found guilty after trial.

The prosecutor then asked the court for a meaningful custodial sentence to the accused for him to be reformed.

Passing the sentence, first grade magistrate Philip Chibwana said that cases of defilement are worrisome to the community and the rapist really deserves a meaningful custodial sentence.

He then slapped him with 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chinkango comes from Chakanza Village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka district.