Chimwendo Banda asks MPs to respect Speaker

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged Members of Parliament to respect the Speaker as it is stipulated in the rules.

Banda said that the Speaker and deputy speakers must always be respected in the August House and whenever they have made a command it must be followed at any cost.

“As honorable members of Parliament we must respect the speaker and this is everywhere not only in Malawi,” he explained.

He made the remarks after Member of Parliament for Rumphi Central Yeremia Chihana was sent out of the August House yesterday for disrespecting the speaker.

Speaking when Vice Present Saulos Chilima was in the House, Chihana said that some duties that are being done by the office of Secretary to the cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi were supposed to be done by the Vice President Saulos Chilima.

He also claimed that Chikhosi is too powerful and is undermining reforms in the civil service.

He described the alleged conduct as nonsense and uncalled for saying he is one of the voters who put Chilima on the current position to be championing reforms.

The First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo sent him out of the House and asked him to report for disciplinary action on Monday.

Chilima was in the August House as Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms and he was invited to respond to questions on Vision63.