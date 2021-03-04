Hunger hits Mangochi Central

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency Victoria Kingstone says hunger has hit many families in her constituency.

According to the parliamentarian, many people do not have food because armyworms destroyed crops during the last growing season.

Kingstone asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate funds for food aid to be distributed to people in the area.

She also asked the Tonse Alliance Government to consider the allocation of funds for the construction of International Airport in the district.

“Madam speaker madam, this airport will not only be beneficial to the people of Mangochi Central Constituency but Malawi as a nation because it will boost tourism,” she said.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Mchinji South West Constituency Deus Gumba Banda asked government to assist farmers in his area.

Banda said that if adequate funds are allocated to assist farming activities, there will be bumper harvest as such people will be eating three meals per day.

He also asked the government to construct boreholes in his constituency considering that the area experiences water shortages.