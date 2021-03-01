Chakwera wants teachers to call off strike

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged teachers to understand the direction given by scientists that the teachers are not among those that are at high risk to Covid-19

Presidential Press Secretary made the remarks today during the State House Press Briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today.

Banda said there is need to be guided by science which has categorized people according to the levels of risks in regard to the Coronavirus.

“The teachers have not been going to work for the past three or four months now, and as we consider these issues it is the understanding of the president that the teachers will also be able to understand that the science that is directing all these in as far as who is at more risk will be respected,” he said.

He added that while teachers have had breaks since the pandemic began, other people have been working day and night in the fight against the pandemic.

“So we need to deliberate on this issue because children have not been going to school for some time. The president believes an agreement will be reached on this issue so that children should go back to school.

“Teachers should assist in understanding the issue of who is at risk and who is not,” said Banda.

Teachers started boycotting work last week, demanding risks allowances and personal protective equipment from the government. Government through the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus rejected the demand for risk allowances, saying teachers are not at risk.

Meanwhile, teachers across the country continued to strike today, defying the call by the Ministry of Education for teachers to return to work.