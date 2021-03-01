12 fined K256,000 for contravening Covid-19 regulations

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has ordered twelve people to pay fines amounting to K256,000 for contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda heard that the 12 were arrested on the night of February 25, 2021 at Dowa Turn Off and Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

Police officers on Covid-19 patrol arrested eight for not putting on face masks while four others were arrested for operating business outside permitted hours.

Appearing before court, the 12 people pleaded guilty to charges of contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda asked the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offenders as one of deterring others from committing the offences.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission for a stiff punishment hence sentenced eight people to pay fines of K7000 each or in default serve one month IHL for not putting on face masks. The other four were ordered to pay fines of K50 000.00 each or in default serve two months IHL for operating business outside permitted hours.

The convicts have since paid the fine.