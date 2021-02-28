Devotion: We disburse blessings

1 Peter 3:8-9 “Finally, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous; not returning evil for evil or reviling for reviling, but on the contrary blessing, knowing that you were called to this, that you may inherit a blessing.”

Our calling is to inherit a blessing and to disburse blessings. Every Christian is so blessed with every blessing that they may need in life. A believer is a carrier and a keeper of blessings.

Ephesians 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.” That means you should be blessing conscious and not curses conscious as some are. You are connected to God and are born in the family of blessings. You don’t belong to earthly parents. Just as they told you about your earthly family and you believed, the scripture tells us about our heavenly family, and you must believe.

Actually, the testimony of God is greater than that of men. Which means be more conscious of your heavenly family. 1 John 5:9 “If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater…” When anybody offends us, we bless. We are full of blessings and we produce the same from our lips. A believer should not curse anybody or wish someone to die because a believer is a spring that produces good water.

Therefore, no mouth of a believer should produce both blessings and curses. James 3:10-11 “Out of the same mouth proceed blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not to be so. Does a spring send forth fresh water and bitter from the same opening?” Additional scripture: Luke 6:28 “Bless them that curse you and pray for them which despitefully use you.”

Confession I am a distributor of blessings. Am so blessed with every blessing and my spirit is full of blessings. Therefore, I produce same blessings with my mouth. In Jesus Name. Amen

