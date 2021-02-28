Chandra More: Indian deported fraudster threatens Malawian activists for exposing him

Deported Indian fraudster Chandra More has been sending threats to leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for exposing him.

More was deported from in 2017 for using racial slurs against Malawian police officers and a magistrate, evading taxes amounting to K20 million, money laundering and conducting business despite having no work permit.

The fraudster has been threatening and intimidating the leadership of HRDC via phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

In his messages, he has also been claiming that he is connected to senior government officials who are facilitating his return to Malawi.

The threats come months after More offered bribes HRDC leader Billy Mayaya and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda so that they could help him return to Malawi.

More offered K60 million saying Mayaya and Chimwendo would get K30 million each. But Mayaya reported the bribery attempt to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.