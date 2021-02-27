Two die, six injured in Nkhata Bay road accident

Two people have died while six others have been seriously injured in Nkhata Bay after the motor vehicle they were traveling in left the road and hit a tree at Msomba area in the district on Friday.

The motor vehicle immediately burst into flames soon after the victims were evacuated.

According to Kondwani James Nkhatabay Police Public Relations Officer, the deceased are Boy Nyirenda aged 22 and Miriam Nkhata aged 11.

“It is reported that on February 26, 2021 the driver Smith Million was driving a motor vehicle registration number BW 8960 Toyota Sienta from Nkhata Bay to Chintheche along Nkhata Bay – Nkhotakota M5 road with eight passengers on board.

“As he was approaching Msomba area the driver wanted to overtake another motor vehicle that Unfortunately due to speeding, he failed to control his vehicle back to the normal lane such that it went off the road and eventually hit a gmelina tree,” said James.

Two passengers died on the spot and six others sustained various forms of injuries.

All the victims including the driver who got his left lower leg fractured were immediately taken to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Both deceased were from Chisindizi Village T/A Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.