ACB urges Journalists to help fight corruption

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has urged journalists to help the bureau in the fight against corruption in the country.

The call was made on Friday by Egrita Ndala during a one-day training in Rumphi for members of Nyika Media Club.

Ndala commended the media for the good job they are doing by reporting and writing about corruption in the country.

She, however, urged the media to be cautious when writing about issues that are being probed by the ACB.

“We know we cannot reach out to the public without the involvement of Media. But we are just cautioning to say when it’s a matter that is being investigated they need to report with caution knowing that the perpetrators may also be alerted by their reporting so media should be responsible enough so as not to cause unnecessary jeopardy to the investigation process.”