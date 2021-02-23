17,000 jobs for youths to be created this year – Msungama

Minister of Sports and Youths Ulemu Msungama says at least 17 thousand youths will get jobs this year.

The Minister disclosed this today, February 23, at the Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe, where he was giving his speech to the Africa Regional Review Meeting which was held virtually in preparation for the fifth United Nations Conference of the least developed countries.

The Youth and Sports Minister said government is keen to assisting youths to be independent.

He said the African Development Bank funded Jobs for youths project, which seeks to address employment and enterprise development for young people, will create jobs for youths.

“The overall goal of the project is to create 17 thousand jobs and 16 thousand suitable youths enterprises. The project seeks to achieve these goals by helping youths with their businesses,” he said.

Among the attendees at the meeting were the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Oliver Kumbambe and Maria José Torres Macho who is the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Malawi, just to mention a few.

The main objective of the Africa Regional Review meeting is to assess the structural challenges and emerging issues faced by African Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Haiti in pursuing sustainable development.

A major conference (LDC5) will be held in Doha in January 2022 to build an ambitious new programme for action for LDCs and will be held at a critical time, as the final decade of action for the 2030 agenda gathers pace.