‘We will do rallies again’: Chakwera hopeful Malawi will win Covid-19 fight

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed hope that Malawi will win the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Chakwera said the countrywide efforts in fighting the pandemic are bearing results.

He noted that positivity rate in the country is decreasing, saying the positivity rate over the past seven days was 15 percent which is two percent lower than the week before. He added that the goal is to get the positivity rate down to five percent.

Chakwera also revealed that Malawi will receive 100,000 doses of vaccine from African Union which will be added to the 1.5 million doses Malawi is also expected to receive through a World Health Organisation facility. Chakwera said the vaccination programme will end the daily Covid-19 deaths.

He then expressed hope that the battle against Covid-19 will be won and normalcy will return.

“It may be difficult to see that we are winning this war. But we are. And if we stay the course of prevention, treatment, and immunization, a day is coming when we shall be able to gather again, laugh again, play again, hug again, celebrate again, travel again, shake hands again, and do rallies again. As it is written in the Holy Scriptures, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning!” Said the Malawi leader.

Malawi has recorded a total of 30,742 cases including 1,013 deaths and 16,840 recoveries. Currently, the country has 12,679 active cases.