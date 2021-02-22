Voter registration, verification starts today

By Topson Banda.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will hold voter registration and verification for two weeks starting today, 22 February, 2021, for next month’s by-elections.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, has said there will be no new voters in all constituencies and wards whose vacancies are a result of Court’ nullification of the 2019 parliamentary results.

“Those who registered for the 2019 elections in these areas should go and verify their details or get duplicate certificates during this period,” Mwafulirwa said.

Meanwhile, registration for new voters will take place in the constituencies and wards that have fallen vacant as a result of death and eligible registrants are those who are 18 years and above or will attain the voting age by the last day of voter registration for the by-elections which is 7 March 2021.

The commission has also urged all new registrants to bring their national IDs and all who registered for 2019 Tripartite Elections, whether they voted or not to go and verify their names in the voters’ register.

MEC will on March 30 conducting by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards which fell vacant due to death and court orders.

MEC will hold by-elections in Nsanje Central constituency, Nsanje North Constituency, Chikwawa East Constituency, Ntchisi North Constituency, Zomba Changalume Constituency, Lilongwe Nsinja South constituency, Karonga North West constituency, Liviridzi Ward in Balaka West constituency and Chitakale Ward in Mulanje South constituency.