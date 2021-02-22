16-year-old boy murdered in Nkhotakota

By: Topson Banda.

Police in Nkhotakota are hunting for assailants who brutally murdered a 16-year-old boy and dumped his body in Lake Malawi over the weekend.

The deceased has been identified as Swadi Selemani of Ching’amba village Sub Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in Nkhotakota.

Nkhotakota Police Deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said on February 20, 2021 a brother to the deceased, Kabuli Safi, 46, received information from members of community policing that his brother was found trapped dead in a fishing net at Ching’amba fishing dock, 500 metres away from the shore.

Upon receipt of the information, he reported the matter to Nkhotakota police. Together with medical personnel from Nkhotakota district hospital, Police visited the scene.

The dead body was found with stab wounds on the right side of the neck, arm and belly.

Postmortem was conducted and established that the death was due to haemorrhage secondary to stab wounds.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations to bring to book the assailant(s) to answer murder charge.