MEC confident rains won’t affect polls

The Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC has reassured Malawians that rains that the country is experiencing will not affect preparations for the March 30 by-elections.

According to the country’s rainfall pattern, the warm-wet season stretches from November to April during which 95% of the annual precipitation takes place.

Speaking on Saturday during the launch of by elections at Kankao Teachers Development Centre-TDC in Balaka, Riviridzi Ward, MEC Commissioner Steven Duwa said the commission has instituted measures to address all logistical challenges that may rise due to the rains.

Duwa said: “As a commission we are fully aware of the challenges due to rainfall in some districts that we are conducting by-elections and we are planning for all scenarios regarding the preparations of the polls.”

“We have conducted elections during rainy season before and with our vast experience we have already mobilised enough vehicles to transport voter materials in hard to reach areas and that we may even resort to use helicopters in some areas” added Duwa.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Duwa has disclosed that MEC is now impressed with the turnout of voters during by-elections which were usually marred by voter apathy.

Duwa attributed the development to vigorous voter civic education the commission is conducting prior to the by-elections.

Balaka District Commissioner Macleod Kadam’manja said the district is optimistic of registering a high turnout of voters during the March 30 local government elections.

MEC is conducting by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards which fell vacant due to death and court orders.