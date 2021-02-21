Man commits suicide after assaulting wife

A man aged 30 hanged himself in Mzimba on Friday after he assaulted his wife, police say.

The Police have identified the man as Vitumbiko Nkhonjera. He committed suicide in the afternoon of February 19, 2021, at Kateya area in Mzimba North.

Nkhonjera on the material day quarreled with his wife over family matters. He failed to control his emotions and he assaulted the woman severely, leaving her unconscious.

Upon sensing danger, he escaped and hanged himself on a tree in a nearby bush.

Rumphi Police detectives together with Medical officers from Rumphi District Hospital visited the scene where postmortem was conducted. Results of the postmortem confirmed that death was due to strangulation.

The wife was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Police are advising members of the community that suicide is not a solution whenever they fail to resolve disputes. The law enforcers say people should seek the intervention of traditional leaders or Police.

The deceased hailed from Sikuti Village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo, in Mzimba district.