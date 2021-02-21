Five poll workers arrested over Malawi elections

Malawi Police have arrested five poll workers over the widespread use of Tippex in the nullified 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The five were arrested in Lilongwe yesterday. During the May 21, 2019 elections, they worked as presiding officers at Lilongwe City Centre Constituency during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said police suspect the presiding officers of having had a hand in the mismanagement of the elections.

“The five will be charged with use of Tippex and alterations of official documents contrary to Section 115 (C) as read with Section 118 of the PPE Act. They will be taken to court for prosecution soon” said Kadadzera.

Tippex, the correction fluid, was widely used to alter figures on tally sheets during the 2019 elections.

The High Court which nullified the 2019 presidential elections said irregularities, one of which was use of Tippex, were so widespread, systematic and grave such that the results of the polls were compromised.

Results of 2019 Parliamentary elections for several constituencies across the country have also been nullified by Courts over the past months due to irregularities.