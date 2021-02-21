Devotion: Be focused always

Philippians 3: 13-14 ” Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

What are you working on? Is it your Christian life, your business, career or anything? There is a goal and a reward for everything you do as a believer. Just forget what is behind or what negatively surrounds you and focus ahead, press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called you. That should be your life daily. Don’t be drifted away by anything negative. Stay focused on your goal.

Hebrews 2:1 “Therefore we must pay much closer attention to what we have heard, lest we drift away from it.” Don’t waver or allow to be distracted. Hebrews 10:23 “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.” Proverbs 4:25 “Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.” Throw away any distractions and anything that hinders or that entangles and choose to stay and remain focused.

Make a deliberate action to remain focused even in the midst of distractions. Hebrews 12 : 1-2 “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

Confession: I remain focused on my God given goals and I refuse to be distracted by anything that surrounds me. I am winning Ans therefore will never allow anything behind or surrounding me to distract me. In Jesus Name. Amen Be born again

