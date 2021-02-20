Devotion: We live, move and have our being in Christ

Acts 17:28 “For in him we live, and move, and have our being.”

First the Bible talks about living. To live in Him means it’s no longer you living but Christ lives in you. You live for Him and His will.

Galatians 2:20 “I have been crucified with Christ, and it is no longer I that live, but Christ lives in me. That life which I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself up for me.”

2 Corinthians 5:15 “He died for all, that those who live should no longer live to themselves, but to him who for their sakes died and rose again.”

1 Peter 4:2 “that you no longer should live the rest of your time in the flesh for the lusts of men, but for the will of God.”

Your location is where you stay. You don’t live in your location. You live in Christ but staying in a certain location.

Secondly the Bible says, In Him you “move” This talks about the dimensions of your life. The desire of the Father is that there should be a progress in your life. Refuse to be stuck at one level in life. You need to move from level to level of glory. Decide and establish the course of your movement through the Words you speak(James 3:6.)

2 Corinthians 3:18 “But we all, with unveiled face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are transformed into the same image from glory to glory, even as from the Lord, the Spirit.”

Deuteronomy 1:6-7 “Yahweh our God spoke to us in Horeb, saying, ‘You have lived long enough at this mountain. Turn, and take your journey…”

Lastly, in Him we have our being. This talk of our nature. We have His divine nature. Which means Divinity is tabernacle in you. 2 Peter 1:4 “by which he has granted to us his precious and exceedingly great promises; that through these you may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped from the corruption that is in the world by lust.”

Psalm 82: 6 that “ye are Gods and all of you are Children of the Highest”.

Use your divine nature to walk in Dominion and you have influence. 1Jon 4:4 “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them; because greater is he who is in you than he who is in the world.”

Confession (SPEAK IT ALOUD)

Thank you, Father because of the Word. I move from strength to strength, glory to glory, power to power through your Word. I live, move and have my being in Christ Jesus. Therefore, I fear nothing. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247,

+265 882 78 52 89