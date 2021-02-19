Ten young women trained in tailoring in Zomba

By Synd Kalimbuka

Everlasting Life Ministry has trained ten young women in tailoring and designing to empower them economically, saying it is one way of fighting against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Director and the Founder of Everlasting Life Ministry Apostle James Chikopa made the remarks during 2020/2021 graduation of 10 young women at its headquarters in Zomba.

The girls graduated in Tailoring and Designing with support from Forgotten Children Worldwide USA to make them independent economically at household level.

Apostle Chikopa said the initiative will surely transform lives of the young women who were selected to undergo the training so that they start running small scale business.

“The ministry thought it wise to introduce the tailoring and designing course to impart skills to girls for the economic development among them,” said Chikopa.

He added that his ministry will continue implementing government efforts in addressing unemployment rate among the youth.

Everlasting Life Ministry leader also called people in the country to pray for the ministry so that it should have capacity to extend the intervention and reach other Vulnerable girls in other districts.

Representing the District Commissioner for Zomba Dr Smart Gwedemula, Vice district council Chairperson councillor McPherson Sulumba said he will discuss with council secretariat to consider graduated girls to supply face masks using funds which councils have currently received from government for purchase of Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs).

Sulumba said once the girls get this opportunity, their dreams towards self-employed will come to pass soon.

The council chairperson also called other partners in the district to support such girls and women with similar interventions.

“Let other partners join this ministry in supporting women and children who are less privileged. Some people think that they cannot do what men do,” he said.

He advised girls to show that they can do and deliver better than men through focusing on the skills they have acquired.

Catherine Yusuf is one of the girls who graduated on this day and thanked ELM for the support.

“The Ministry has moved us from zero and we will be shortly be known by the name heroes because of their commitment towards Girls empowerment,” she said.

She promised on behalf of her friends to make full use of the knowledge and skills obtained through the course to establish small scale business.

Catherine finally encouraged fellow girls to work hard in their businesses and in turn assist other Vulnerable girls and women out there to benefit from them.

All graduating girls received certificates as a witness that they attended course and also free sewing machine for free as a starter up kit.

Everlasting Life Ministry provided full support to the Vulnerable girls to undergo the tailoring and designing course for free with support and in partnership with United States of America based Organisation called Forgotten Children Worldwide.